Feb. 7, 2023 / 9:24 AM

Panic! at the Disco singer Brendon Urie is a new dad

By Annie Martin
Brendon Urie and his wife, Sarah Urie, welcomed their first child following news Panic! at the Disco will disband. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Brendon Urie is a new dad.

The 35-year-old singer and musician recently welcomed his first child with his wife, Sarah Urie, according to TMZ.

Billboard confirmed the news Monday, along with People.

News of the birth follows Urie's announcement that he will disband his solo project Panic! at the Disco following its Viva Las Vengeance tour, which ends in March.

Urie said in a post Jan. 24 that he is ending the band to focus on his family.

"Sarah and I are expecting a baby very soon! The prospect of being a father and getting to watch my wife become a mother is both humbling and exciting. I look forward to this next adventure," the singer wrote.

"That said, I am going to bring this chapter of my life to an end and put my focus and energy on my family, and with that Panic! At The Disco will be more more," he said.

Urie and Sarah Urie married in 2013.

Panic! at the Disco was originally formed as a four-person pop rock band in 2004. The band has been Urie's solo project for the past several years, with the singer joined by different musicians on tour.

