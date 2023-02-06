Trending
Feb. 6, 2023 / 9:44 AM

Robyn Dixon explains why she kept Juan cheating drama off 'RHOP'

By Annie Martin

Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Robyn Dixon is explaining why she kept quiet about the cheating drama surrounding her husband, Juan Dixon, on Real Housewives of Potomac.

The 43-year-old television personality addressed the cheating rumors surrounding Juan Dixon during Sunday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Dixon had said on her Reasonably Shady podcast last week that Juan Dixon engaged in "inappropriate behavior" by messaging with a woman in Canada during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The reality star said that Juan Dixon was not unfaithful and did "not date" the woman, and told fans that she would share more about the situation on the paid platform Patreon.

On WWHL, host Andy Cohen asked Dixon why she didn't bring up her situation with Juan Dixon in RHOP Season 7, which has featured much drama about infidelity.

"It was so in the back of my mind. We dealt with it, we moved on from it. I don't know why I would say, 'Hey guys, pick me, let's talk about my issues,'" Dixon said. "It wasn't an issue at that moment when we were filming ... It wasn't relevant to where we were in that present time."

Dixon also explained why Juan Dixon's name appeared on an alleged hotel receipt, saying the woman flew to Maryland and told Juan Dixon that she lost her wallet in the casino.

"Apparently she was really stressed out, really distraught. He feels bad for her, he goes to the hotel, puts his card down at the counter or whatever, and that's it," she said.

Dixon will further address the situation during the three-part RHOP Season 7 reunion, which begins Feb. 19. Part 3 will feature a one-on-one interview between Dixon and Cohen.

