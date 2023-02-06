'Billions,' 'Dexter' spinoffs in the works at Showtime amid rebrand

1/5

Paul Giamatti stars on the Showtime series "Billions." Spinoffs of the financial drama are now in the works. File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Billions and Dexter spinoffs are in the works at Showtime. The spinoffs are in development following news that Showtime will rebrand as Paramount+ with Showtime. Advertisement

Billions, a financial drama series starring Paul Giamatti, is in its sixth season on Showtime. Up to four spinoff series are now in the works, with the first to take place in Miami. Two of the series have the working titles Millions and Trillions.

Dexter, a crime drama starring Michael C. Hall, had an eight-season run on Showtime from 2006 to 2013 and was revived for one season that premiered in 2021. The spinoffs will include a prequel series exploring Dexter's origin story and a series about the Trinity Killer.

Paramount announced last week that Showtime will be rebranded as Paramount+ with Showtime.

Let the Right One In and American Gigolo were canceled amid the change, while Three Women starring Shailene Woodley will no longer premiere on the network.

"With Showtime's content integrated into our flagship streaming service, and select Paramount+ originals joining the linear offering, Paramount+ will become the definitive multiplatform brand in the streaming space -- and the first of its kind to integrate streaming and linear content in this way," Paramount global CEO Bob Bakish said at the time.