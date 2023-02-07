Trending
TV
Feb. 7, 2023 / 9:45 AM

'Power Book II: Ghost': Michael Rainey Jr., Mary J. Blige appear in Season 3 photos

By Annie Martin
1/3
"Power Book II: Ghost" will return for a third season on Starz. Photo courtesy of Starz
"Power Book II: Ghost" will return for a third season on Starz. Photo courtesy of Starz

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Starz is giving a glimpse of Power Book II: Ghost Season 3.

The network shared first-look photos for the season Monday featuring Michael Rainey Jr., Mary J. Blige, Cliff "Method Man" Smith, Gianni Paolo and other cast members.

Power Book II: Ghost is a sequel to the Starz series Power. The show follows Tariq St. Patrick (Rainey), the son of Power's James St. Patrick, as he struggles to leave his father's drug empire behind.

The photos tease new alliances and betrayals in Season 3.

"This season is filled with new twists and turns as Tariq, Brayden, Money, and the Tejadas have to level up or get taken down. Fresh off the murder of Zeke, everyone is grieving, but they won't get much time as a new set of problems and questions arise," an official description reads.

Brett Mahoney serves as showrunner and executive producer for Season 3, which premieres March 17 on Starz.

Starz announced last week that it renewed Power Book II: Ghost for Season 4 ahead of the show's Season 3 premiere. Michael Ealy will join the cast as a series regular in Season 4.

'Power Book II: Ghost' renewed for Season 4, Michael Ealy to join cast

