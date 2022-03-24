Trending
March 24, 2022 / 1:36 PM

Academy Awards: Actors with most Oscar wins

By Wade Sheridan
1/5
Daniel Day-Lewis holds his Oscar for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role for " Lincoln," alongside actress Meryl Streep, backstage at the 85th Academy Awards  in 2013. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 24 (UPI) -- The 94th annual Academy Awards are taking place on Sunday and will once again honor excellence in acting, among other film categories.

The ceremony will air live on ABC at 8 p.m. EDT from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes are serving as the hosts.

This year, the Best Actor category includes Javier Bardem, Benedict Cumberbatch, Andrew Garfield, Will Smith and Denzel Washington. Best Supporting Actor includes Ciaran Hinds, Troy Kotsur, Jesse Plemons, J.K. Simmons and Kodi Smit-McPhee.

The Best Actress category includes Jessica Chastain, Olivia Colman, Penelope Cruz, Nicole Kidman and Kristen Stewart. Best Supporting Actress includes Jessie Buckley, Ariana DeBose, Judi Dench, Kirsten Dunst and Aunjanue Ellis.

2022 Oscars: Best Actor, Best Actress nominees

Javier Bardem and Nicole Kidman are nominated for Best Actor and Best Actress for "Being the Ricardos." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Here is a list of actors who have earned the most Oscar wins.

Katharine Hepburn

Katharine Hepburn has been nominated 12 times at the Academy Awards and has walked away with a leading four Oscars. Her first Best Actress win came for her role in 1933's Morning Glory. The screen legend received multiple Oscar nominations afterwards, but did not win again until 1967's Guess Who's Coming to Dinner. Hepburn won her third Oscar the following year for 1968's The Lion in Winter, and her fourth for her role in 1981's On Golden Pond.

Meryl Streep

Meryl Streep holds the record for most Oscar nominations with 21, and has walked away the victor three times. Streep kicked off her impressive Academy Awards run by winning Best Supporting Actress for 1979's Kramer vs. Kramer. She then won Best Actress for 1982's Sophie's Choice, but did not win Best Actress again until 2011's The Iron Lady. Streep's numerous nominations include her role in 2006's The Devil Wears Prada, 2008's Doubt, 2016's Florence Foster Jenkins and 2017's The Post, just to name a few.

Jack Nicholson

Jack Nicholson, who frequently attended the Academy Awards ceremony wearing his signature sunglasses, was nominated 12 times over his career and won the Oscar three times. Nicholson first won Best Actor for 1975's One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest. He then won Best Supporting Actor for his role in 1983's Terms of Endearment and returned with a Best Actor win for 1997's As Good as It Gets. He was last nominated for his role in 2002's About Schmidt.

Ingrid Bergmann

Ingrid Bergmann's legendary career included seven Oscar nominations and three wins. The Hollywood star won her first Best Actress Oscar for 1944's Gaslight. Her second Best Actress win came for her role in 1956's Anastasia. Bergmann did not take home an Oscar again until she won Best Supporting Actress for 1974's Murder on the Orient Express, a film that was re-made in 2017.

Daniel Day-Lewis

Daniel Day-Lewis has been nominated six times at the Academy Awards and has earned three Oscars. The actor's first Best Actor win came for his role in 1989's My Left Foot. Day-Lewis did not win Best Actor again for nearly two decades until 2007's There Will Be Blood. Day-Lewis won his third Best Actor Oscar for taking on the title role in 2012's Lincoln.

Frances McDormand

Frances McDormand has been nominated six times during her career and has won a Best Actress Oscar three times. Her first win came for her role in 1996's Fargo. McDormand, in similar fashion to Day-Lewis, did win again until two decades later for her role in 2017's Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri. McDormand's third and most recent Best Actress win came for her role in 2020's Nomadland.

Walter Brennan

Walter Brennan was the most dominant actor at the Academy Awards before Nicholson and Day-Lewis entered the scene with four nominations and three wins. Brennan first won Best Supporting Actor for his role in 1936's Come and Get It. He would continue to win Best Supporting Actor for his parts in 1938's Kentucky and for 1940's The Westerner.

