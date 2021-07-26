Venice Film Festival: 'Last Duel,' 'Last Night in Soho' join lineup

July 26 (UPI) -- The Last Duel, Last Night in Soho, Spencer and more have joined the lineup for the 78th annual Venice Film Festival.

The Venice Film Festival, which runs from Sept. 1 to 11, announced the event's full lineup of in competition and out of competition films on Twitter Monday.

The competition films include Spencer from director Pablo Larraín, which stars Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana; Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon from director Ana Lily Amirpour, which stars Kate Hudson; The Power of the Dog from director Jane Campion, which stars Benedict Cumberbatch; The Card Counter from director Paul Schrader, which stars Oscar Isaac; and The Lost Daughter from director Maggie Gyllenhaal starring Olivia Colman.

The out of competition films include The Last Duel from director Ridley Scott, which stars Matt Damon, Adam Driver and Ben Affleck; Last Night in Soho from director Edgar Wright, which stars Anya Taylor-Joy and Thomasin McKenzie; and horror sequel Halloween Kills from director David Gordon Green, which stars Jamie Lee Curtis.





The full lineup can be viewed on the official Twitter account for the Venice Film Festival.

Dune, from director Denis Villeneuve, which stars Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, will make its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival. Madres Paralelas from director Pedro Almodóvar, which stars Penélope Cruz, will open the event.

Curtis will be honored with the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at the festival.