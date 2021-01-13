Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Quiver Distribution released the trailer for the film Falling on Wednesday. The film is Viggo Mortensen's writing and directorial debut and stars Mortensen, Lance Henriksen and Laura Linney.

Mortensen plays John, a married father caring for his ailing father, Willis (Henriksen). Willis was already abusive towards his family and homophobic against John and his husband (Terry Chen). The memory loss makes Willis even more defensive and aggressive. Linney plays Willis's daughter.

Falling premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2020. The film went on to play the Toronto International Film Festival and international film festivals in Spain, Switzerland, France, Poland, South Korea and more territories.

As an actor, Mortensen is known for his roles as the warrior Aragorn in the Lord of the Rings trilogy and David Cronenberg dramas A History of Violence, Eastern Promises and A Dangerous Method. His prior film before Falling was the Oscar-winning Green Book.

Henriksen has a 60-year acting career with many credits in horror and sci-fi films like The Terminator, Aliens, Near Dark and Scream 3. He co-starred with Mortensen in the western Appaloosa.