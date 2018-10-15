Viggo Mortensen will be making his directorial debut with "Falling." File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Viggo Mortensen is set to star in and make his directorial debut in an upcoming family drama film titled Falling.

Mortensen also penned Falling, which will explore a son's relationship with his aging father. Lance Henriksen and Sverrir Gudnason are also set to star.

Mortensen will be portraying John Petersen who lives with his male partner and their adopted daughter in California. Henriksen will be seen as a farmer who adheres to traditional family values and who begins to clash with John after moving in.

Falling is being produced by Daniel Bekerman along with Mortensen, who has previously produced Everyone Has a Plan, Far From Men and Jauja.

HanWay Films is handling international sales and distribution will commence sales at the American Film Market which opens on Oct. 31.

"The industry has always regarded Viggo as a really soulful artist. He is a talented photographer, poet, and musician. His screenplay for Falling is a powerful, well-observed family drama. We are thrilled to be part of his promising and exciting directorial debut," HanWay Films managing director Gabrielle Stewart said in a statement.

Mortensen can next be seen in Green Book alongside Mahershala Ali which opens on Nov. 21.