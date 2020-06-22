Viggo Mortensen will receive a Donostia Award at the 68th San Sebastian Film Festival. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 22 (UPI) -- Viggo Mortensen is set to be honored at the 68th San Sebastian Film Festival in Spain with the Donostia Award.

Mortensen is receiving the prestigious award in recognition of his career. The San Sebastian Film Festival will be taking place from Sept. 18 to Sept. 26.

The actor will also be presenting his directorial debut titled Falling at the festival. Mortensen stars in the drama which follows a conservative father moving in with this gay son's family in Los Angeles.

Falling closed the Sundance Film Festival and was among the 56 films selected for the 2020 Cannes Film Festival.

Mortensen, 61, has been nominated for Best Actor at the Academy Awards three times for his roles in Eastern Promises, Captain Fantastic and Green Book. He is best know for starring as Aragorn in director Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings trilogy.