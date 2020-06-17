"The Farewell" star Awkwafina attends the 25th annual Critics' Choice Awards on January 12. "The Farewell" won Best Feature at the Independent Spirit Awards, which has delayed its 2021 ceremony to April 24. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 17 (UPI) -- The 2021 Film Independent Spirit Awards ceremony has been delayed until April 24.

The announcement comes after The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences recently moved the 93rd annual Academy Awards from Feb. 28 to April 25.

The Film Independent Spirit Awards is traditionally held the day before the Oscars in Santa Monica, Calif.

The event will also be extending the time frame for awards consideration.

"We will recognize films that were released between January 1, 2020 and February 28, 2021 in acknowledgement of the unique challenges the world of cinema, and the world as a whole, is currently experiencing," Josh Welsh, president of Film Independent said in a statement.

The 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards took place in February. The Farewell won Best Feature and Best Supporting Actress for star Zhao Shuzhen. Uncut Gems won Best Director for Benny and Josh Safdie and Best Actor for star Adam Sandler.