June 3 (UPI) -- Pixar's Soul and director Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch are among the 56 films selected for the 2020 Cannes Film Festival.

Cannes artistic director Thierry Fremaux and president Pierre Lescure announced the selections Wednesday despite the film festival not taking place this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The selected films will get to have world premieres at other events, including the Toronto International Film Festival, due to a partnership with Cannes.

Lovers Rock and Mangrove from Steve McQueen, Summer of 85 from Francois Ozon, True Mothers from Naomi Kawase, Another Round from Thomas Vinterberg, ADN from Maiwenn, and Falling from Viggo Mortensen are among the other notable selections.

Filmmaker Bong Joon-ho's Parasite won the Palme d'Or at Cannes last year before winning Best Picture at the Oscars.