Brad Pitt arrives at a photocall for the film "Once Upon a Time In Hollywood" during the 72nd annual Cannes International Film Festival in France on May 22, 2019.

Bong Joon-ho won the Palme d'Or at the 72nd annual Cannes International Film Festival in France on May 25, 2019. The fate of this year's festival remains uncertain.

April 15 (UPI) -- Organizers of France's Cannes Film Festival said the prestigious event probably won't go on this year "in its original form."

The cinematic showcase was initially postponed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, but a statement on the festival's website Tuesday suggests the star-studded screenings and parties will not be rescheduled.

The event was to take place May 12-23.

"The postponement of the 73rd International Cannes Film Festival, initially considered for the end of June to the beginning of July, is no longer an option. It is clearly difficult to assume that the Festival de Cannes could be held this year in its original form," the message said.

"We hope to be able to communicate promptly regarding the shapes that this Cannes 2020 will take."

Last year's Palme d'Or winner at Cannes -- Parasite -- went on to win the Best Picture Oscar.

The blockbuster Once Upon a Time in Hollywood -- also a Best Picture contender -- screened at the 2019 edition of Cannes, as well.

Most live performances and galas in the United States and Europe have been canceled or postponed this spring due to an attempt to slow through social-distancing practices the spread of the coronavirus, which has killed more than 100,000 people worldwide.

Planned 2020 editions of the Burning Man gathering, and South By Southwest and Tribeca Film festivals already have been moved online.