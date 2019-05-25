Moments from the Cannes Film Festival

Michael Moore arrives on the red carpet at the closing ceremony before the screening of the film "The Specials" on Saturday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Sylvester Stallone arrives on the red carpet at the closing ceremony before the screening of the film "The Specials" on Saturday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Quentin Tarantino and Daniella Pick arrive on the red carpet at the closing ceremony before the screening of the film "The Specials" on Saturday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Antonio Banderas and Nicole Kimpel arrive on the red carpet at the closing ceremony before the screening of the film "The Specials" on Saturday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Catherine Deneuve arrives on the red carpet at the closing ceremony before the screening of the film "The Specials" on Saturday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Viggo Mortensen arrives on the red carpet at the closing ceremony before the screening of the film "The Specials" on Saturday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Chief Raoni Metuktire arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Sybil" on Friday. Metuktire is chief of the Kayapo people, a Brazilian indigenous group. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Shanina Shaik arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Sybil" on Friday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Virginie Efira (L), Justine Triet (C) and Adele Exarchopoulos arrive on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Sybil" on Friday/ Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Adele Exarchopoulos has trouble with her shoes on the red carpet after the screening of the film "Sybil" on Friday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Sylvester Stallone, his daughter Sophia Stallone (L) and his wife Jennifer Flavin arrive on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Rambo: First Blood" on Friday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Sylvester Stallone arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Rambo: First Blood" on Friday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Christoph Waltz arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Sybil" on Friday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Niels Schneider helps Virgine Efira with her laces after arriving on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Sybil" on Friday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Adele Exarchopoulos arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Sybil" on Friday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Gael Garcia Bernal arrives at a photocall for the film "It Must Be Heaven" on Friday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Gael Garcia Bernal (L) and Elia Suleiman arrive at a photocall for the film "It Must Be Heaven." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Left to right, Hanaa Issa, Elia Suleiman and Fatma Hassan Al Remaihi arrive at a photocall for the film "It Must Be Heaven." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Dany Martial (L) and Athenais Sifaoui arrive at a photocall for the film "Mektoub, My Love: Intermezzo." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Salim Kechiouche (L) and Lou Luttiau arrive at a photocall for the film "Mektoub, My Love: Intermezzo." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Hafsia Herzi (L) and Meleinda Elasfour arrive at a photocall for the film "Mektoub, My Love: Intermezzo." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Left to right, Hafsia Herzi, Salim Kechiouche, Lou Luttiau, Marie Bernard and Shain Boumedine arrive at a photocall for the film "Mektoub, My Love: Intermezzo." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Paz Vega. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Sylvester Stallone arrives at a photocall for the film "Rambo V: Last Blood"on Friday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Paz Vega (L) and Sylvester Stallone arrive at a photocall for the film "Rambo V: Last Blood." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Orlando Bloom arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "The Traitor." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

A festival attendee arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "The Traitor." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

From left to right, Akhtem Seitablayev, Remzi Bilyalov and Nariman Aliev arrive at a photocall for the film "En Terre De Crimee." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

From left to right, director Won-Tae Lee and cast members Sung Kyu Kim, Don Lee and Moo Yul Kim arrive at a photocall for the film "The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil" on Thursday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

From left to right, cast members Gabriel D'Almeida Freitas, Samuel Gauthier, Catherine Brunet, Adib Alkhalidey, Pier-Luc Funk and Antoine Pilon arrive at a photocall for the film "Matthias and Maxime." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Director, writer Xavier Dolan arrives at a photocall for the film "Matthias and Maxime." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Cast members from left to right, Samuel Gauthier, Gabriel D'Almeida Freitas, Pier-Luc Funk, Antoine Pilon, Xavier Dolan, Catherine Brunet and Adib Alkhalidey arrive on the red carpet after the screening of the film "Matthias and Maxime." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Screenwriter Lina Wertmuller arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Oh Mercy! (Roubaix, Une Lumiere)." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Model Lorena Rae arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Oh Mercy! (Roubaix, Une Lumiere)." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Model Fernanda Liz arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Oh Mercy! (Roubaix, Une Lumiere)." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

From left to right, writer, director Arnaud Desplechin, cast member Roschdy Zem, Sara Forestier, Seydoux and Reinartz arrive on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Oh Mercy! (Roubaix, Une Lumiere)." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Cast members Lea Seydoux (L) and Antoine Reinartz arrive on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Oh Mercy! (Roubaix, Une Lumiere)" on Wednesday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Model Noel Berry arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Oh Mercy! (Roubaix, Une Lumiere).". Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Model Iris Mittenaere arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Oh Mercy! (Roubaix, Une Lumiere)." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Model Adriana Lima arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Oh Mercy! (Roubaix, Une Lumiere)." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Actress Patricia Contreras arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Oh Mercy! (Roubaix, Une Lumiere)." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Director Leila Conners (L) and actor Leonardo DiCaprio arrive on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Oh Mercy! (Roubaix, Une Lumiere)." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Model Winnie Harlow arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Oh Mercy! (Roubaix, Une Lumiere)." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

From left to right, Kang-ho Song, Woo-sik Choi, Hyae Jin Chang, Yeo-Jeong Cho, Park So-Dam, Lee Jung-Eun and Lee Sun-Gyun arrive at a photocall for the film "Parasite" on Wednesday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Director arrives at a photocall for the film "Parasite." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Director, writer Quentin Tarantino (L) and Pitt arrive at the photocall for the film "Once Upon A Time In ... Hollywood." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

From left to right, Pitt, Robbie and DiCaprio pose at the photocall for the film "Once Upon A Time In ... Hollywood." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Cast members from left to right, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Leonardo DiCaprio arrive at a photocall for the film "Once Upon A Time In ... Hollywood." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Adrien Brody of "The Pianist" arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Once Upon A Time In ... Hollywood." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Chris Tucker (L) of "Rush Hour" and his son Destin Tucker arrive on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Once Upon A Time In ... Hollywood." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Gary Dourdan of "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Once Upon A Time In ... Hollywood." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Dakota Fanning arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Once Upon A Time In ... Hollywood." Fanning plays Squeaky Fromme in the film. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Model Luma Grothe arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Once Upon A Time In ... Hollywood." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Model Soo Joo arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Once Upon A Time In ... Hollywood." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Model Camila Morrone arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Once Upon A Time In ... Hollywood." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Sonam Kapoor of "Prem Ratan Dhan Payo" arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Once Upon A Time In ... Hollywood." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Philippe Lacheau of "Babysitting" and Elodie Fontan of "Clem" arrive on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Once Upon A Time In ... Hollywood." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Model Karolina Kurkova arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Once Upon A Time In ... Hollywood." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Model Coco Rocha arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Once Upon A Time In ... Hollywood." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

From left to right, Pitt, DiCaprio and Tarantino arrive on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Once Upon A Time In ... Hollywood." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Tarantino (L) and wife, singer Daniela Pick arrive on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Once Upon A Time In ... Hollywood." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Model Leomie Anderson arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Once Upon A Time In ... Hollywood." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Vincent Perez of "Indochine" arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Once Upon A Time In ... Hollywood." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Model Sara Sampaio arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Once Upon A Time In ... Hollywood." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Michelle Rodriguez of "The Fate of the Furious" arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Once Upon A Time In ... Hollywood." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Brooklyn Beckham, son of David and Victoria Beckham, and girlfriend Hana Cross arrive on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Once Upon A Time In ... Hollywood." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Cannes jury member Elle Fanning arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Once Upon A Time In ... Hollywood." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

DiCaprio plays Rick Dalton and Pitt plays Cliff Booth in "Once Upon A Time In ... Hollywood." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

From left to right, Margot Robbie, Quentin Tarantino, Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt arrive on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Once Upon A Time In ... Hollywood" on Tuesday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Robbie (L) and writer, director Tarantino arrive on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Once Upon A Time In ... Hollywood." Robbie plays Sharon Tate in the film. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Model Winnie Harlow arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Once Upon A Time In ... Hollywood." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Cast member Leila Bekhti (L) and director Lorenzo Mattotti arrive at a photocall for the film "The Bears' Famous Invasion of Sicily." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Cast member Arthur Dupont arrives at a photocall for the film "The Bears' Famous Invasion of Sicily." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Bedos gets makeup work done during at the photocall for the film "La Belle Epoque." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

From left to right, cast member Fanny Ardant, cast member Doria Tillier and writer, director Nicolas Bedos arrive at a photocall for the film "La Belle Epoque" on Tuesday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

From left to right, Tillier, cast member Daniel Auteuil, Ardant, Bedos, cast member Guillaume Canet and cast member Michael Cohen arrive at a photocall for the film "La Belle Epoque." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Zhang Ziyi arrives at a photocall for the film "Rendez Vous With Zhang Ziyi" on Tuesday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

From left to right, Moumen, Bodson, Akheddiou and Dardenne arrive on the red carpet after the screening of the film "Young Ahmed." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

From left to right, Othmane Moumen, Carol Duarte, Myriem Akheddiou, Luc Dardenne, Victoria Bluck, Idir Ben Addi, Jean-Pierre Dardenne and Olivier Bonnaud arrive on the red carpet after the screening of the film "Young Ahmed" on Monday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Blanca Blanco of "Betrayed" arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "La Belle Epoque." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Nicholas Alexander of "Fist Fight" arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "La Belle Epoque." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Zhang Ziyi of "Memoirs of a Geisha" arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "La Belle Epoque." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Isabelle Adjani of "Possession" arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "La Belle Epoque." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Model Petra Nemcova arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "La Belle Epoque." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Josephine Japy of "Breathe" arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "La Belle Epoque." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Francois Civil (L) of "As Above, So Below" and Florence Pugh of "Fighting with My Family" arrive on the red carpet before the screening of the film "La Belle Epoque." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Model Oliver Cheshire (L) and singer-songwriter Pixie Lott arrive on the red carpet before the screening of the film "La Belle Epoque." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Aishwarya Rai of "Devdas" arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "La Belle Epoque." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Diego Luna of "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" arrives on the red carpet. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

From left to right, Willem Dafoe, Abel Ferrara and Anna Ferrara of "Tommaso" arrive on the red carpet before the screening of the film "La Belle Epoque" on Monday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Elodie Bouchez of "Alias" arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "La Belle Epoque." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Nicolas Maury of "Knife+Heart" arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "La Belle Epoque." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Model Cindy Bruna arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "La Belle Epoque." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Agnes Jaoui of "The Taste of Others" arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "La Belle Epoque." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

From left to right, Francois Kraus, Michael Cohen, Guillaume Canet, Daniel Auteuil, Fanny Ardant, Nicolas Bedos, Doria Tillier, Denis Podalydes, Denis Pineau-Valencienne arrive on the red carpet before the screening of the film "La Belle Epoque." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Marion Cotillard of "Allied" arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "La Belle Epoque." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Abel Ferrara (L) and Willem Dafoe arrive at a photocall for the film "Tommaso." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Cristina Chiriac (L) and Anna Ferrara arrive at a photocall for the film "Tommaso" on Monday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Anna Ferrara (L) and Willem Dafoe arrive at a photocall for the film "Tommaso" Monday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Left to right, Lina Caicedo, Raquel Alvarez and Fiammetta Luino arrive at a photocall for the film "Diego Maradona" on Monday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Left to right, Fernando Signorini, Asif Kapadia and Daniel Arcucci arrive at a photocall for the film "Diego Maradona" Monday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Left to right, Lina Caicedo, Fiammetta Luino, Asif Kapadia and Raquel Alvarez arrive at a photocall for the film "Diego Maradona." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Daniel Arcucci arrives at a photocall for the film "Diego Maradona." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Sara Legge arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "A Hidden Life" on Sunday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Jessica Kahawaty arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "A Hidden Life" on Sunday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Alain Delon arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "A Hidden Life" on Sunday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Aja Naomi King arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "A Hidden Life" on Sunday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Huma Qureshi arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "A Hidden Life" on Sunday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Camila Coelho arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "A Hidden Life" on Sunday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Patricia Contreras arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "A Hidden Life" on Sunday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Elsa Hosk arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "A Hidden Life" on Sunday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Valerie Pachner (L) and August Diehl arrive on the red carpet before the screening of the film "A Hidden Life" Sunday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Alain Delon (L) and Anouchka Delon arrive on the red carpet before the screening of the film "A Hidden Life" Sunday Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Valerie Pachner and August Diehl arrive on the red carpet before the screening of the film "A Hidden Life" on Sunday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Toni Garrn arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "A Hidden Life" on Sunday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Aishwarya Rai arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "A Hidden Life" on Sunday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Paris Warren (L), Christopher Quarles (C) and guest arrive at a photocall for the film "Port Authority" on Sunday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Leyna Bloom arrives at a photocall for the film "Port Authority" on Sunday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Monica Bellucci arrives at a photocall for the film "Les plus belles annees d'une vie" during the 72nd annual Cannes International Film Festival in Cannes, France on May 19, 2019. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Claude Lelouch arrives at a photocall for the film "Les plus belles annees d'une vie" on Sunday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Dancers from the film "Port Authority" arrive on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Les plus belles annees d'une vie" Saturday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Isabeli Fontana arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Les plus belles annees d'une vie" Saturday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Heidi Lushtaku arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Les plus belles annees d'une vie" Saturday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Caroline Receveur arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Les plus belles annees d'une vie" Saturday..Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Nagui Fam (R) and Melanie Page arrive on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Les plus belles annees d'une vie" Saturday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Anouk Aimee (L), Claude Lelouch (C) and Monica Bellucci arrive on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Les plus belles annees d'une vie" Saturday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Iskra Lawrence arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Les plus belles annees d'une vie"Saturday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Helen Mirren (L) and Andie MacDowell arrive on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Les plus belles annees d'une vie" Saturday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas arrive on the red carpet before the screeni Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Martha Hunt arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Les plus belles annees d'une vie" Saturday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Juan Solanas (C) and cast members arrive at a photocall for the film "Let It Be Law (Que Sea Ley)" on Saturday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Penelope Cruz arrives at a photocall for the film "Pain And Glory" on Saturday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Antonio Banderas arrives at a photocall for the film "Pain And Glory" on Saturday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Penelope Cruz (L) and Antonio Banderas arrive at a photocall for the film "Pain And Glory" on Saturday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Pedro Almodovar (L), Penelope Cruz (C) and Antonio Banderas arrive at a photocall for the film "Pain And Glory" during the 72nd annual Cannes International Film Festival in Cannes, France, on Saturday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Antonio Banderas arrives at a photocall for the film "Pain And Glory" on Saturday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Pedro Almodovar arrives at a photocall for the film "Pain And Glory" on Saturday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Penelope Cruz arrives for the screening of "Pain And Glory."Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Bella Hadid arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Pain And Glory" on Friday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Left to right, Debbie Honeywood, Katie Proctor, Rhys Stone, Kris Hitchen and Ken Loach arrive at a photocall for the film "Sorry We Missed You." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Rhys Stone (L), Kris Hitchen (C) and Ken Loach arrive at a photocall for the film "Sorry We Missed You." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Judith Godreche (L) and Gayle Rankin arrive at a photocall for the film "The Climb" on Friday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

From left to right, Kyle Marvin, Gayle Rankin, Michael Angelo Covino and Judith Godreche arrive at a photocall for the film "The Climb" on Friday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Festival attendees arrive on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Rocketman." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Left to right, Bernie Taupin, Bryce Dallas Howard, Kit Connor, David Furnish, Elton John, Taron Egerton, Giles Martin, Dexter Fletcher and Richard Madden arrive on the red carpet before the screening of "Rocketman." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Sririta Jensen arrives on the red carpet before the screening of "Rocketman." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Maria Borges arrives on the red carpet before the screening of "Rocketman." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Model Bella Hadid arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Rocketman." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

From left to right, lyricist Bernie Taupin, singer Elton John and actor Taron Egerton arrive on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Rocketman" on Thursday. Egerton plays John in the film. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Simon Abkarian voices Atiq in "Swallows Of Kabul (Les hirondelles de Kaboul)." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

From left to right, co-director Elea Gobbe-Mevellec (L), voice actress Zita Hanrot and co-director Zabou Breitman arrive at a photocall for the film "Swallows Of Kabul (Les hirondelles de Kaboul)" on Thursday. Hanrot voices Zunaira in the film. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Author of the book the film is based on, Yasmina Khadra arrives at a photocall for the film "Swallows Of Kabul (Les hirondelles de Kaboul)." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

John (L) and husband David Furnish arrive at the photocall. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

John (L) and Egerton arrive at a photocall for the film "Rocketman" on Thursday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Madden (L) and Egerton joke at the photocall. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

From left to right, director Dexter Fletcher, Bryce Dallas Howard, Richard Madden and Egerton arrive at a photocall. Howard plays Sheila Eileen and Madden plays John Reid in the film. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

The cast of "Les Miserables" arrives on the red carpet before the screening of their film. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Ladj Ly, center with glasses, and members of the cast arrive on the red carpet. Ly directed and co-wrote the film. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

The cast of "Les Miserables" arrives on the red carpet before the screening of their film on Wednesday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Eugenia Kuzmina of "Bad Moms" arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Les Miserables." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Singer-songwriter Carla Bruni arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Les Miserables." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Festival attendees carrying signs saying "Stop Bombing Hospitals" arrive on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Les Miserables." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Jing Tian of "The Great Wall" arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Les Miserables." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Singer-songwriter Li Yuchun arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Les Miserables." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Ludivine Sagnier of "The Devil's Double" arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Les Miserables." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Rocio Munoz Morales of "Un passo dal cielo" arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Les Miserables." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Araya Alberta Hargate of "3 Zaaap" arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Les Miserables." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Amber Heard of "Aquaman" arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Les Miserables." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Model Alessandra Ambrosio arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Les Miserables." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Bosse (L) and Chokri pose at the photocall. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

From left to right, Anne-Elizabeth Bosse, producer Nancy Grant and director, writer Monia Chokri arrive at a photocall for the film "La femme de mon frere (A Brother's Love)." Bosse plays Sophia in the film. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

From left to right, Tilda Swinton, Selena Gomez, Chloe Sevigny and Bill Murray arrive at a photocall for the film "The Dead Don't Die" on Wednesday. Swinton plays Zelda Winston, Gomez plays Zoe, Sevigny plays Mindy Morrison and Murray plays Cliff Robertson in the film. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Louise Bourgoin of "The Extraordinary Adventures of Adèle Blanc-Sec" arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "The Dead Don't Die." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Motion Picture Association of America CEO Charles Rivkin arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "The Dead Don't Die." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Macha Meril of "A Married Woman" arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "The Dead Don't Die." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Virginie Ledoyen of "The Beach" arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "The Dead Don't Die." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Estelle Lefebure of "Frontier(s)" arrives for the screening of "The Dead Don't Die." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

From left to right, Mathieu Demy of "Americano," costume designer Rosalie Varda and French Minister of Culture Franck Riester arrive on the red carpet before the screening of the film "The Dead Don't Die." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Lukas Dhont of "Girl" arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "The Dead Don't Die." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Golshifteh Farahani of "The Patience Stone" arrives for the screening of "The Dead Don't Die." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Model Romee Strijd arrives for the screening of "The Dead Don't Die." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Model Izabel Goulart arrives for the screening of "The Dead Don't Die." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Model Alessandra Ambrosio arrives for the screening of "The Dead Don't Die." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Alex Lutz of "Guy" arrives for the screening of "The Dead Don't Die." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Gong Li of "Memoirs of a Geisha" arrives for the screening of "The Dead Don't Die." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Models Jeremy Meeks (L) and Andreea Sasu arrive on the red carpet before the screening of the film "The Dead Don't Die." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Frederique Bel of "Serial (Bad) Weddings" arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "The Dead Don't Die." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Singer Angele arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "The Dead Don't Die." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Adam Driver plays Ronnie Peterson in "The Dead Don't Die." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Gomez and Murray share a kiss on the red carpet. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

French police officers arrive on the red carpet before the screening of the film "The Dead Don't Die." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Jury members from left to right, Robin Campillo, Alice Rohrwacher, Yorgos Lanthimos, Maimouna N'Diaye, Enki Bilal, Pawel Pawlikowski, Kelly Reichardt, Jury President Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu and Elle Fanning arrive on the red carpet before the screening of the film "The Dead Don't Die." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Jury President Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu and jury member Elle Fanning arrive on the red carpet. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Julianne Moore of "Still Alice" arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "The Dead Don't Die." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Eva Longoria of "Desperate Housewives" arrives for the screening of "The Dead Don't Die." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Bardem (L) and Festival Director Thierry Fremaux arrive on the red carpet before the screening of the film "The Dead Don't Die." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Javier Bardem (L) of "No Country for Old Men" and Charlotte Gainsbourg of "Antichrist" arrive on the red carpet before the screening of the film "The Dead Don't Die." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

From left to right, Murray, Gomez and Luka Sabbat arrive on the red carpet before the screening of the film "The Dead Don't Die" at the opening of the festival on Tuesday. Sabbat plays Zach in the film. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Tilda Swinton plays Zelda Winston in "The Dead Don't Die." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Fanning is the youngest member of the jury and has said she is proud to represent her generation. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Jury members, from left to right, Robin Campillo, Enki Bilal, Jury President Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, Yorgos Lanthimos and Pawel Pawlikowski arrive at the jury photocall. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Jury members ,from left to right, Alice Rohrwacher, Elle Fanning, jury president Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, Maimouna N'Diaye and Kelly Reichardt arrive at the jury photocall on Tuesday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Jury member and Senegalese actress Maimouna N'Diaye. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Jury President Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo