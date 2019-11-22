Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Stephen Colbert spoofed the Lord of the Rings character Aragorn during Thursday's episode of The Late Show.

The 55-year-old late-night host and comedian played Darrylgorn, the "twin brother" of Aragorn (Viggo Mortensen), in a fake trailer he created for Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit director Peter Jackson.

Colbert had a real cameo as "Laketown spy" in The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug. He pitched a film series about Darrylgorn to Jackson while visiting the director in New Zealand.

"What about this for a backstory? My character is actually Aragorn's slightly hotter twin brother, Darrylgorn," Colbert suggested. "I think it's kind of believable because a lot of people go, when I'm walking around the streets in New York, 'Are you Viggo Mortensen?' I go, 'No, I'm not.' They go, 'Viggo, stop messing with us.'"

Colbert wore a long, wavy wig and a hooded cloak to play Darrylgorn in the trailer.

"I can't tell you from whence I came or what my errand may be. Know only this -- I am called the Laketown Spy," Colbert says as Darrylgorn. "Mayhapth you recognize my visage from The Desolation of Smaug."

"Legends hold that Aragorn had an even more ruggedly handsome identical twin. And who might that be?" he adds. "I am Darrylgorn."

Jackson appears in the end of the trailer as Darrylgorn's loyal servant "Gratuitous of Cameo."

The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies are based on the J.R.R. Tolkien novels. Jackson told Entertainment Weekly in 2012 that he had "never met a bigger Tolkien geek" than Colbert.

"Philippa Boyens is our resident Tolkien expert, and when Stephen came down to visit the set, we put him head to head with Philippa on a Tolkien quiz -- and Stephen triumphed," the director said. "I have to say his encyclopedic knowledge of Tolkien is spectacular, and points to a deprived childhood in some respects."

Amazon is developing a Lord of the Rings series that takes place in Middle-earth in the Second Age. The studio renewed the show this week ahead of its premiere.