Sept. 11 (UPI) -- 20th Century Studios is giving a behind-the-scenes glimpse at Avatar 2.

The Avatar official Twitter account shared photos Thursday of Sigourney Weaver on set.

One of the pictures shows Weaver performing an underwater stunt. Another picture shows the actress giving two thumbs up while filming a CGI scene.

"From the set of the Avatar sequels: Sigourney Weaver never shies away from a stunt, not even when it's underwater!" the caption reads.

The Avatar cast and crew started production on the sequels in New Zealand in June. There are four planned sequels to the original 2009 film, directed by James Cameron. Cameron will return to helm the sequels.

Production on the sequels was put on hold in March due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Disney delayed the release of the sequels in July. Avatar 2 will now open in theaters in December 2022, with Avatar 3 to follow in December 2024, Avatar 4 in December 2026 and Avatar 5 in December 2028.

The original Avatar starred Weaver, Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana. Weaver will return in the sequels, despite her character, Dr. Grace Augustine, dying in the first film.

Producer Jon Landau has shared other photos from the Hawaii set, including a picture of Weaver and Cameron.

ICYMI: Avatar Producer @JonLandau shared a series of photos from behind-the-scenes of the sequels. To prepare the cast of the Avatar sequels for filming, we took them to Hawaii to experience the underwater world. Check out a few pictures from the trip here: pic.twitter.com/AdXhFhWPlh— Avatar (@officialavatar) September 7, 2020