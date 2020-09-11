Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Joker actress Zazie Beetz, Watchmen star Regina King and Atlanta actor LaKeith Stanfield have joined the cast of the Netflix movie The Harder They Fall.

The streaming service confirmed Friday that Beetz, King and Stanfield will star with Jonathan Majors and Idris Elba in the new Western film.

Also joining the cast are Delroy Lindo, Danielle Deadwyler, Edi Gathegi and RJ Cyler.

"Okay, the anticipation for 'The Harder They Fall' just got SUPER real!!" Netflix tweeted.

The Harder They Fall marks the feature film directorial debut of Jeymes Samuel, aka The Bullitts. Samuel will co-produce the film with Jay Z, James Lassiter and Lawrence Bender.

The new movie is written by Samuel and Boaz Yakin. The story follows Nat Love (Majors), an outlaw who reunites with his gang to seek revenge on the man who killed his parents (Elba).

Beetz played Arthur Fleck's (Joaquin Phoenix) in Joker, and portrays Vanessa Keefer on Atlanta. Stanfield plays Darius Epps on the FX series.

King portrayed Angela Abar, aka Sister Night, on the HBO series Watchmen. She is also known for her roles on Southland, American Crime and The Leftovers.