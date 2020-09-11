Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Supernatural stars Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki were feeling thankful for fans on their final day of filming.

Ackles, 42, and Padalecki, 38, voiced their gratitude Thursday on Instagram before wrapping the 15th and final season of the CW series.

Advertisement

"Today is the final day of a 15 year journey. One that has changed my life forever," Ackles, who plays Dean Winchester, wrote.

"To those I have worked with on this journey and to those who have watched and supported... you will never understand my great appreciation for you. 'Thank you' doesn't cover it. There just aren't words," he said.

"I'm so grateful for these memories that I will carry with me forever," Ackles added. "What a ride it has been. And what a run."

Padalecki, who portrays Sam Winchester, shared a photo of himself giving a thumbs up in his car.

"I write this as I head to my last day of #Supernatural," the actor wrote. "Obviously, my head is spinning and my emotions are stratospheric, but there's still a bit of time left on the clock."

"Thank y'all SO MUCH for the incredible amount of love and support that's been headed our way, in these final hours. It's definitely been felt," he said. "I'll check in soon, but, for now, #WeHaveWorkToDo."

Padalecki's wife, Genevieve Padalecki, actress Hilarie Burton and TV personality Candace Nelson voiced their support for Ackles and Padalecki in the comments.

"So grateful for this wild ride," Genevieve Padalecki wrote.

"Love love love you guys. You Winchester boys are legends and gentlemen," Burton said.

Supernatural premiered on the WB in 2005 and moved to the CW in Season 2. The cast announced in March 2019 that Season 15 will be the show's last.

Supernatural co-stars Misha Collins and Alexander Calvert.