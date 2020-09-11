Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Scream star Neve Campbell will return for a fifth movie in the franchise.

The 46-year-old actress confirmed Thursday that she will reprise Sidney Prescott in Scream 5, a relaunch of the horror film series.

Advertisement

Campbell shared the news on Instagram alongside a clip featuring the iconic Scream mask and the words, "Hello, Sidney... remember me?"

"Hello again, Sidney... #ImBack @ScreamMovies," she captioned the post.

Campbell played Sidney in the first four Scream movies, directed by the late Wes Craven. The original film opened in theaters in 1996, while the most recent, Scream 4, was released in 2011.

Campbell joins fellow returning stars David Arquette and Courteney Cox, who will reprise Deputy Dwight "Dewey" Riley and Gale Weathers, respectively.

Scream 5 hails from Spyglass and Paramount Pictures and will be directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett of the filmmaking group Radio Silence.

"After spending time speaking with Radio Silence, they have shown such love, respect and admiration for Wes Craven and all that he's created in the Scream franchise," Campbell said in a statement.

"I am beyond excited to step back into the role of Sidney Prescott and return to Woodsboro," she added, referencing the franchise's fictional setting of Woodsboro, Calif.

The Scream official Twitter account confirmed Thursday that Mason Gooding, Dylan Minnette, Jasmin Savoy, Kyle Gallner, Mikey Madison and Marley Shelton will also join the cast.

Scream 5 is slated for release in January 2022.