Iain Glen will star in a new adaptation of "Black Beauty." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Mackenzie Foy will star in a new adaptation of "Black Beauty." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Kate Winslet will voice Black Beauty in a new adaptation of "Black Beauty." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 29 (UPI) -- Disney+ has acquired a new adaptation of Black Beauty.

The streaming service said in a press release Wednesday that the film, featuring Kate Winslet as the voice of Black Beauty, will premiere on Disney+ later this year.

Black Beauty is based on the 1877 novel by Anna Sewell, which has been adapted for film several times, including a 1978 animated movie by Hanna-Barbera and a 1994 live-action film starring Alan Cumming, Sean Bean and David Thewlis.

Disney+'s Black Beauty is a contemporary retelling of Sewell's story. In the new film, Black Beauty is a wild mustang who is captured and whose story intertwines with that of Jo Green, a 17-year-old grieving the loss of her parents.

Mackenzie Foy plays Jo, with Iain Glen as John Manly and Claire Forlani as Mrs. Winthorp.

Black Beauty is written and directed by Ashley Avis. Jeremy Bolt and Robert Kulzer are producing the film, with Martin Moszkowicz, Edward Winters and Jon Brown as executive producers.

Winslet recently starred in Blackbird, a remake of the Danish film Silent Heart. She will star in Wes Anderson's forthcoming film The French Dispatch.