Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Searchlight Pictures is giving a glimpse of Wes Anderson's film The French Dispatch.

The studio shared a first trailer for the movie Wednesday featuring Bill Murray as Arthur Howitzer, Jr., the editor of an American magazine reporting on world politics, the arts and human interest stories from a fictional city in France.

The preview shows Howizter (Murray) and his team of journalists (Tilda Swinton, Owen Wilson, Frances McDormand and Jeffrey Wright) create a final issue featuring three stories: "The Concrete Masterpiece," "Revisions to a Manifesto" and "The Private Dining Room of the Police Commissioner."

"The Concrete Masterpiece" centers on Moses Rosenthaler (Benecio del Toro), an incarcerated artist. Rosenthaler creates a masterpiece that he refuses to sell to art dealer Julien Cadazio (Adrian Brody).

"Revisions to a Manifesto" follows Zeffirelli (Timothée Chalamet) and Juliette (Lyna Khoudri), two student revolutionaries who "obliterate a thousand years of republican authority" in their quest for "freedom."

"The Private Dining Room of the Police Commissioner" centers on a police lieutenant and chef (Stephen Park) who specializes in "police cooking." The character creates a meal for food critics amid a kidnapping.

Searchlight Pictures previously released a poster for the film featuring illustrated depictions of the characters.

The French Dispatch is directed by Anderson, who co-wrote the movie with Roman Coppola, Hugo Guinness and Jason Schwartzman. The film also stars Schwartzman, Léa Seydoux, Lois Smith and Christoph Waltz.

The French Dispatch opens in theaters July 24.