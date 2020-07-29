Sonequa Martin-Green attends the CBS upfront in 2018. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sonequa Martin-Green (L) welcomed her second child, daughter Saraiyah Chaunté, with her husband and former "The Walking Dead" co-star, Kenric Green. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 29 (UPI) -- Star Trek: Discovery star Sonequa Martin-Green is a mom of two.

The 35-year-old actress welcomed her second child, daughter Saraiyah Chaunté, with her husband and former The Walking Dead co-star, Kenric Green.

Advertisement

Martin-Green and Green married in 2010 and also have a 5-year-old son, Kenric Justin II. Martin-Green announced her daughter's birth Tuesday on Instagram after giving birth at home July 19.

"It was a profoundly beautiful home birth, and now both of our children have been born in the water," the star wrote. "We never felt that anything was missing, but now that she's here, we feel a perfect sense of completeness."

"Her name is Saraiyah Chaunté Green, she's got Mommy's initials and Mommy's middle name," she said. "She's utterly perfect, just like her brother. Thanks be to Yeshua, she's the final piece to our Love-given puzzle."

Star Trek: Discovery alum Ethan Peck and series executive producer and director Olatunde Osunsanmi were among those to congratulate Martin-Green in the comments.

"CONGRATULATIONS!" Peck wrote.

"Oh, so, so beautiful! Full of love!" Osunsanmi said.

Martin-Green had announced her pregnancy on Instagram in March.

"Adding another passenger to the Green train! All aboard little lady, this train is fueled by Love and we're already overflowing with it for you," she wrote.

Martin-Green shared new family photos in April while celebrating Easter.

Martin-Green plays Michael Burnham on Star Trek: Discovery, which will return for a third season on CBS All Access in October. She portrayed Sasha Williams on The Walking Dead and last appeared in Season 9.

Green has played Scott on The Walking Dead since Season 6.