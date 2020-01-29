Judith Light arrives on the red carpet at the Netflix premiere of "The Politician" on September 26 in New York City File Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Bradley Whitford, Judith Light and Joshua Henry have joined the ensemble of director Lin-Manuel Miranda's Netflix adaptation of the play, tick, tick...BOOM!

The project marks Hamilton creator Miranda's film directorial debut.

Steven Levenson -- whose credits include Dear Evan Hansen and Fosse/Verdon -- penned the screenplay based on the late Jonathan Larson's stage drama.

Previously announced cast members include Andrew Garfield, Alexandra Shipp and Vanessa Hudgens.

"Set in 1990, tick, tick...BOOM! tells the story of Jon, an aspiring theater composer who is waiting tables in New York City while writing Superbia -- which he hopes will be the next great American musical and finally give him his big break," a synopsis said. "Jon is also feeling pressure from his girlfriend Susan, who is tired of continuing to put her life on hold for Jon's career aspirations. Meanwhile, his best friend and roommate Michael, has given up on his creative aspirations for a high paying advertising job on Madison Avenue and is about to move out."