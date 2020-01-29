Matt LeBlanc arrives on the red carpet at the 2016 CBS Upfront in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jaime Camil arrives at the Latin Grammy Person of the Year gala honoring Mexican rock band Mana in Las Vegas in 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Pauley Perrette's sitcom "Broke" is set to debut on CBS April 2 . File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Pauley Perrette and Jaime Camil's new sitcom Broke is slated to premiere on CBS April 2.

The show will have its debut on the same night as the Season 4 premiere of Matt LeBlanc's Man with a Plan.

The Thursday night comedy schedule will also include new episodes of Young Sheldon and Mom.

Broke is about "a single, suburban mother who's shocked when her estranged sister, her sister's outrageously wealthy, big-hearted, Latin husband, and her husband's fiercely loyal assistant/driver/friend land on her doorstep in need of a place to live after the couple's money dries up," a network press release said.

The ensemble also includes Natasha Leggero, Izzy Diaz and Antonio Corbo.