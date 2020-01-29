Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Pauley Perrette and Jaime Camil's new sitcom Broke is slated to premiere on CBS April 2.
The show will have its debut on the same night as the Season 4 premiere of Matt LeBlanc's Man with a Plan.
The Thursday night comedy schedule will also include new episodes of Young Sheldon and Mom.
Broke is about "a single, suburban mother who's shocked when her estranged sister, her sister's outrageously wealthy, big-hearted, Latin husband, and her husband's fiercely loyal assistant/driver/friend land on her doorstep in need of a place to live after the couple's money dries up," a network press release said.
The ensemble also includes Natasha Leggero, Izzy Diaz and Antonio Corbo.