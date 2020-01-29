Abel Ferrara arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "La Belle Epoque" at the 72nd annual Cannes International Film Festival in France on May 20. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 29 (UPI) -- The animated movie Onward, featuring the voices of Tom Holland and Chris Pratt, is scheduled to screen at the Berlin Film Festival.

The feature is included in the Berlinale Special programming block along with Johannes Naber's drama Curveball; Ilya Khrzhanovskiy and Ilya Permyakov's documentary DAU. Degeneration; and Vanessa Lapa's documentary Speer Goes to Hollywood.

Screening in competition will be Ilya Khrzhanovskiy and Jekaterina Oertel's DAU. Natasha; Burhan Qurbani's Berlin Alexanderplatz; Hong Sangsoo's The Woman Who Ran; Benoît Delépine and Gustave Kervern's Delete History; Natalia Meta's The Intruder; Damiano and Fabio D'Innocenzo's Bad Tales; Kelly Reichardt's First Cow; Rithy Panh's Irradiated; Philippe Garrel's The Salt of Tears; Eliza Hittman's Never Rarely Sometimes Always; Tsai Ming-Liang's Days; Sally Potter's The Roads Not Taken; Stéphanie Chuat and Véronique Reymond's My Little Sister; Mohammad Rasoulof's There is No Evil; Abel Ferrara's Siberia; Caetano Gotardo and Marco Dutra's All the Dead Ones; Christian Petzold's Undine and Giorgio Diritti's Hidden Away.

"The competition films tell intimate and earth-shattering, individual and collective stories that have an enduring effect and gain their impact from their interplay with the audience. If there is a predominance of dark tones, this may be because the films we have selected tend to look at the present without illusion -- not to cause fear, but because they want to open our eyes. The trust cinema places in humankind, these suffering, ill-treated, manipulative beings, is unbroken -- so unbroken that it consistently views them as its protagonists," festival artistic director Carlo Chatrian said in a statement.

The festival will run Feb. 20 through March 1.