'Jumanji: The Next Level' tops the North American box office with $60.1M

Cast member Kevin Hart attends the premiere of "Jumanji: The Next Level" in Los Angeles on Monday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Cast members Dwayne Johnson and Jack Black attends the premiere of "Jumanji: The Next Level" in Los Angeles on Monday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The family adventure Jumanji: The Next Level -- starring Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson -- is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $60.1 million in receipts in its opening weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced on Sunday.

Frozen II, which had topped the list for three weeks, dropped to No. 2 with $19.2 million. Worldwide, the animated movie brought in more than $1 billion, including $366.5 million in North America.

Frozen II was followed by Knives Out at No. 3 with $9.3 million, Richard Jewell at No. 4 with $5 million and Black Christmas at No. 5 with $4.4 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Ford v Ferrari at No. 6 with $4.1 million, Queen & Slim at No. 7 with $3.6 million, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood at No. 8 with $3.4 million, Dark Waters at No. 9 with $2 million and 21 Bridges with $1.2 million.