'Top Gun: Maverick' trailer to debut on Monday

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Tom Cruise said the new trailer for his upcoming action movie Top Gun: Maverick will debut on Monday.

"Feel the need. Trailer tomorrow. #TopGun," Cruise tweeted Sunday, along with a poster showing him leaning against an airplane and staring up at two fighter jets in the sky.

Set for

, the film once again stars Cruise as U.S. Navy pilot Pete "Maverick" Mitchell. It is the sequel to the 1986 blockbuster Top Gun.

The sequel's cast will also include Miles Teller

Ed Harris round out the ensemble

The sequel will follow Maverick in the present day as he deals with the rise of drone technology which is making his style of jet fighter flying obsolete. Cruise's character will also take Teller's character under his wing as a new protege.

Joseph Kosinski directed the project.