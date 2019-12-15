'Top Gun: Maverick' trailer to debut on Monday

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Tom Cruise said the new trailer for his upcoming action movie Top Gun: Maverick will debut on Monday.
"Feel the need. Trailer tomorrow. #TopGun," Cruise tweeted Sunday, along with a poster showing him leaning against an airplane and staring up at two fighter jets in the sky.
Set for release June 26, the film once again stars Cruise as U.S. Navy pilot Pete "Maverick" Mitchell. It is the sequel to the 1986 blockbuster Top Gun. The sequel's cast will also include Miles Teller as the son of the late character Goose (Anthony Edwards.) Val Kilmer will reprise his role as Iceman, and Jennifer Connelly, Glen Powell, Monica Barbaro, Jon Hamm and Ed Harris round out the ensemble.
The sequel will follow Maverick in the present day as he deals with the rise of drone technology which is making his style of jet fighter flying obsolete. Cruise's character will also take Teller's character under his wing as a new protege.
Joseph Kosinski directed the project.