Justin Bartha to co-star with Jason Momoa in 'Sweet Girl'

Actor Jason Momoa arrives on the red carpet at the Season 8 premiere of "Game of Thrones" on April 3 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Actor Justin Bartha has signed on for a role in the Netflix movie, "Sweet Girl." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- National Treasure and The Hangover star Justin Bartha has joined the ensemble of Jason Momoa's upcoming Netflix thriller, Sweet Girl.

The movie will co-star Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Raza Jaffrey, Adria Arjona, Lex Scott Davis, Michael Raymond-James, Dominic Fumusa, Brian Howe, Nelson Franklin, Reggie Lee and Isabela Merced.

"A devastated husband vows to bring justice to the people responsible for his wife's death while protecting the only family he has left, his daughter," a synopsis from the streaming service said.

Brian Andrew Mendoza -- who previously worked on Momoa's TV shows Braven and Frontier -- is directing the film.