Megyn Kelly says 'Bombshell' poster confused her son, 6

Actress Charlize Theron, recipient of the Hollywood Career Achievement Award, arrives for the 23rd annual Hollywood Film Awards in Beverly Hills on November 3. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Broadcast journalist Megyn Kelly said she had nothing to do with the movie "Bombshell" and her 6-year-old son is confused by the poster for it because it shows Charlize Theron playing Kelly. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly says her 6-year-old son was confused to see a poster for the film Bombshell, featuring Charlize Theron as Kelly.

"My husband @dougbrunt and I recently took our three kids to see the movie 'Frozen 2.' As we walked into the theatre, our 6-year-old stopped at this poster promoting another movie hitting the big screen. The ad confused him because it appears to show a picture of me," Kelly wrote in an Instagram post Friday, alongside a photo of Kelly's son staring at the movie poster.

"But while the movie Bombshell is loosely based on my experience during the sexual harassment scandal at Fox News, I have nothing to do with this film."

Kelly went on to write that she did not sell the rights to her story for the movie and only saw it after "it was past the point of any possible edits, though there are certainly some I would have made."

"Watching this picture was an incredibly emotional experience for me, and for those with whom I saw it. Sexual harassment is pervasive in this country; it can leave scars that do not heal. My heart goes out to those who've gone through it, who I hope might find some comfort in this story. As for my thoughts about the film, I'll have more soon," Kelly said.

Theron was nominated for SAG and Golden Globe awards this week for her performance in Bombshell.

In theaters now, the film co-stars Nicole Kidman, John Lithgow and Margot Robbie.