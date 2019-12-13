'Shazam! 2' receives April 2022 release date

"Shazam!" Director David Sandberg attends the world premiere of the film on march 28. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Zachary Levi arrives for the taping of the 28th annual MTV Movie & TV Awards ceremony at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., on June 15, 2019. The show will air on Monday, June 17th. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. has announced that a sequel to DC Comics film Shazam! starring Zachary Levi will be released on April 1, 2022.

Director David F. Sandberg is also returning for the sequel along with Henry Gayden who co-wrote the script for the first film.

The original Shazam! was released on April 3 and grossed over $364 million worldwide.

The superhero origin story followed young orphan Billy Batson (Asher Angel) who gains the ability to transform into an adult superhero (Levi) by saying the word shazam!

Jack Dylan Grazer, Faithe Herman, Grace Fulton, Ian Chen, Jovan Armand, Adam Brody, Meagan Good, Michelle Borth, Ross Butler, D.J. Cotrona, Djimon Hounsou and Mark Strong also starred.

Shazam! 2 will be the third DC Comics film to release in 2022 along with The Flash starring Ezra Miller arriving on July 1 and Aquaman 2 with a returning Jason Momoa arriving on Dec. 16.

Dwayne Johnson will be appearing as anti-hero and sometimes villain Black Adam in a solo film that will be released on Dec. 22, 2021.

Black Adam is the nemesis of Shazam and also gains powers after uttering the magic word. It is expected that Johnson and Levi will be crossing paths at some point on the big screen.

Warner Bros. also announced that its Sesame Street film with Anne Hathaway has been moved from June 4, 2021 to Jan. 14, 2021.