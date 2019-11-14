Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Dwayne Johnson announced on Instagram Thursday that his DC Comics film Black Adam will arrive in theaters on Dec. 22, 2021.

Johnson described why he fell in love with the anti-hero and sometimes villain alongside concept art of Black Adam made by DC Comics co-publisher Jim Lee and Australian artist BossLogic.

"This role is unlike any other I've ever played in my career and I'm grateful to the bone we'll all go on this journey together," the actor said after stating that his interest in Black Adam stems from how the character can go up against Superman but that he does things his way.

Johnson has been attached to portray Black Adam since 2014. Jaume Collet-Serra, who is directing the former WWE star in Disney's Jungle Cruise, is helming the project.

Black Adam was created in 1945 as the nemesis of Captain Marvel, now known as Shazam. He gains the powers of Egyptian gods when shouts the magical word "Shazam!" and is the leader of fictional country Kahndaq.

Johnson did not appear as Black Adam in DC's Shazam! which hit theaters in April and starred Zachary Levi as the title hero.

Johnson will next be seen in the action-adventure sequel Jumanji: The Next Level, which hits theaters on Dec. 13.