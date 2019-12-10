Netflix to adapt Paul McCartney's 'High in the Clouds' as animated film

Paul McCartney (L) and Nancy Shevell attend the March for Our Lives rally in New York in 2018. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Netflix is adapting Paul McCartney's children's book High in the Clouds as a new animated film.

The streaming service announced in a press release Tuesday that it has teamed with Gaumont to produce a feature film based on the novel by McCartney, Geoff Dunbar and Philip Ardagh.

McCartney will produce and create original songs and music for the film. Bob Shaye, the late Michael Lynne, Sidonie Dumas, Christophe Riandee, Nicolas Atlan and Terry Kalagian serve as co-producers.

Jon Croker (Paddington, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald) wrote the screenplay, with Timothy Reckart (Head Over Heels, The Star) to serve as director.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Netflix," McCartney said. "I've always loved animated films and this is a hugely important passion project for me. I can't wait for the world to see it."

High in the Clouds follows Wirral, an imaginative teenage squirrel. The character finds himself pulled into a ramshackle gang of teenage rebels who live in the clouds after he accidentally antagonizes the gang's leader, Gretsch the owl.

"Bringing the world a new animated film from the heart and mind of the brilliant Paul McCartney is undoubtably one of the greatest thrills we've experienced at Netflix. We're beyond grateful to be partnering with Nicolas and the Gaumont team on High in the Clouds and with Tim at the hlm, this whimsical story celebrating individuality and the unifying power of music is in great hands," Netflix director of original animated films Gregg Taylor said.

McCartney published High in the Clouds in 2005. The former Beatles member released his second children's book, Hey Grandude!, in September.