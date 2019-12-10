Dec. 10 (UPI) -- The Bachelor alum Ashley Salter is going to be a mom of two.

Salter's husband, Austin Brannen, confirmed in an Instagram post Monday that Salter, 29, is pregnant with their second child, a daughter.

Salter and Brannen are already parents to a 3-year-old son, Brooks Hartman. Brannen shared a slideshow of photos of himself with Brooks at The Cove Atlantis resort in the Bahamas.

"Good times with Brooks and @absalt before our little girl comes in a couple of months," he captioned the post.

Salter had showed off her baby bump in a photo with Brannen and Brooks on Sunday.

"Paradise with my loves @agbrannen," she wrote.

Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise alum Annaliese Puccini was among those to congratulate Salter and Brannen in the comments.

"Congratulations," Puccini wrote, adding three heart emojis.

Salter appeared as a contestant in Chris Soules' season of The Bachelor, and later starred in Bachelor in Paradise Season 2. She and Brannen married in September 2016.

"3 years has flown by," Salter wrote on the couple's third wedding anniversary in September. "@agbrannen you are my best friend, lover, and favorite adventurer. Thank you for constantly supporting me, forgiving me, loving me, making me laugh, and challenging me to be a better person. Happy anniversary."