Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Marie Fredriksson, a Swedish singer who was part of the pop rock duo Roxette, has died at age 61.

An official statement from Fredriksson's management company, Dimberg Jernberg Management, said Fredriksson died Monday following a 17-year battle with cancer.

Fredriksson was initially diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2002. She was able to return to performing with Roxette in 2009 but was advised by her doctors in 2016 to stop touring and focus on her health.

"Marie leaves us with a grand musical legacy. Her amazing voice -- both strong and sensitive -- and her magical live performances will be remembered by all of us who was lucky enough to witness them," Dimberg Jernberg Management said.

Roxette musician Per Gessle remembered Fredriksson as "an outstanding musician, a master of the voice, an amazing performer" and "the most wonderful friend for over 40 years."

"Thanks for painting my black and white songs in the most beautiful colors," he said in a statement.

Gessle also remembered Fredriksson in a tweet Tuesday.

"Time goes by so quickly. It's not that long ago we spent days+nights in my tiny apartment sharing impossible dreams. And what a dream we eventually got to share! I'm honoured to have met your talent+generosity," he wrote. "All my love goes to you+your family. Things will never be the same."

In addition, Gessle honored Fredriksson in a post on Instagram.

"Marie Fredriksson 1958-2019," the post reads.

Fredriksson had a successful solo career before forming Roxette with Gessle in 1986. The duo's breakout single, "The Look," topped the Billboard Hot 100 in 1989, and was followed by such singles as "Listen to Your Heart" and "It Must Have Been Love."

Roxette released its 10th studio album, Good Karma, in June 2016.