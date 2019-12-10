Dwayne Johnson (L) and Lauren Hashian attend the Los Angeles premiere of "Jumanji: The Next Level" on Monday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Kevin Hart attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Jumanji: The next Level" on Monday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Kevin Hart (L) and Eniko Parrish attend the Los Angeles premiere of "Jumanji: The next Level" on Monday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish stepped out on the red carpet Monday.

The 40-year-old actor and comedian and Parrish, 35, attended the Los Angeles premiere of Hart's movie Jumanji: The Next Level at the TCL Chinese Theatre.

Hart wore a black suit with floral embroidery, while Parrish sported a black crop top and matching skirt. The couple got close as they posed for photos.

Hart and Parrish married in August 2016 and have a 2-year-old son together, Kenzo Kash. Hart is also parent to daughter Heaven and son Hendrix with ex-wife Torrei Hart.

Hart thanked Parrish and his kids at the People's Choice Awards in November for supporting him after his September car crash.

"First and foremost, thank God, because I definitely don't have to be here," Hart said. "Being that I am, it makes me appreciate life even more. It makes me appreciate the things that really matter: family. I want to thank my wife, my kids, who really stepped up to the plate for me."

Dwayne Johnson and his wife, Lauren Hashian, also attended the Jumanji: The Next Level premiere. Johnson wore a floral suit, while Hashian sported a red dress with a plunging neckline.

Johnson told Entertainment Tonight he had "the greatest time" making Jumanji: The Next Level with Hart and the rest of the cast and crew.

"It's been unbelievable," Hart agreed. "At the end of the day, you're promoting something that you're proud of, that you're happy about, and we both understand how fortunate we are to be in this particular franchise."

Jumanji: The Next Level is a sequel to Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017). The movies are spiritual sequels to the 1995 film Jumanji starring Robin Williams.

Jumanji: The Next Level co-stars Jack Black, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas and Awkwafina, and opens in theaters Friday.