Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Michelle Obama says she's "so proud" of her daughters and the "compassionate," "smart" women they've become.

The former first lady, 55, discussed Malia, 21, and Sasha, 18, her daughters with president Barack Obama, during Tuesday's episode of Today.

Obama spoke to Today host Jenna Bush Hager, the daughter of president George W. Bush, during a visit to Vietnam. Obama was in the country to support education for young girls, and praised her daughters in the interview.

"So proud. So proud. They're compassionate, they're smart," Obama said of Malia and Sasha. "They're everything that I see in the girls that are here in Vietnam and around the world."

"That's one of the reasons I'm so passionate about girls' education, because I see myself, I see my daughters in these girls. They're no different," she added.

Obama and her family dropped Sasha off at college for the first time in August. Obama recalled the emotional experience, saying there were tears during her last goodbye with her younger daughter.

"We were really good about it. We didn't want to embarrass her because she had roommates," Obama said.

"It was at the end, after lunch when we said that final goodbye. When we got into a car, me, Barack and Malia, who was there with us, and then Sasha drove off on her own and said that last goodbye," she shared.

"I'm excited for my girls to grow up and to become independent. But it is, you feel a little melancholy that they will never be the little ones that sit on your lap and listen to your every word and look at you adoringly. Those days are over," Obama added.

Obama previously said on the Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend podcast in March that she's in "awe" of her daughters' resilience while growing up in the public eye.

Obama shared a family photo with Barack Obama, Malia and Sasha on Thanksgiving in November.

"From our family to yours, #HappyThanksgiving!" she wrote.