'Midsommar' director's cut in theaters Friday

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- A24 announced on Tuesday that the director's cut of Midsommar would be in theaters Friday. A trailer for the re-release promises some extended scenes and some entirely new scenes.

Midsommar is writer/director Ari Aster's follow-up to last year's horror hit Hereditary. Aster premiered his director's cut on Saturday, Aug. 17 at New York's Lincoln Center.

Midsommar already ran 147 minutes. Slate reports an added 22 minutes in the film, bringing the total running time to 169 minutes, nearly three hours.

Florence Pugh, Jack Reynor, Will Poulter and William Jackson Harper play grad school friends Christian (Reynor), Dani (Pugh), Mark (Poulter) and Josh (Harper) who join their friend Pelle (Vilhelm Blomgren) at his Swedish hometown's summer festival. They are horrified to discover the festivities include ritual suicide and sexual acts.

Midsommar was rated R by the MPAA "for disturbing ritualistic violence and grisly images, strong sexual content, graphic nudity, drug use and language." Aster had to make cuts to qualify for the R rating, so A24 is releasing the extended director's cut unrated.

Midsommar is currently certified fresh with 83% positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes. Since its July 5 release, Midsommar has made $26 million for A24 according to Box Office Mojo.