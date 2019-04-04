"Black Widow" star Scarlett Johansson appears backstage at the 44th annual E! People's Choice Awards on November 11. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

David Harbour is set to star in Marvel's "Black Widow" solo film.

April 4 (UPI) -- Stranger Things star David Harbour has joined the cast of Marvel's upcoming Black Widow solo film starring Scarlett Johansson.

Harbour's role in the film is being kept under wraps. Production is set to begin in June in London.

Cate Shortland (Lore) is directing based off a script by Jac Schaeffer. Florence Pugh is also set to star.

Johansson has been portraying Black Widow, a highly-trained spy who hails from Russia, since 2010, when she first appeared as the character in Iron Man 2. The actress has reprised the role in a number of Marvel films such as the Avengers series including Infinity War, the upcoming End Game and two Captain America films.

Harbour, in addition to appearing in Stranger Things Season 3 which arrives on Netflix on July 4, will also be seen as the title character in Hellboy, set to arrive in theaters on April 12.