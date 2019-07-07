Cast member Jake Gyllenhaal attends the premiere of "Spider-Man: Far From Home" in Los Angeles on June 26. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Cast member Zendaya attends the premiere of "Spider-Man: Far From Home" in Los Angeles on June 26. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Cast member Tom Holland attends the premiere of "Spider-Man: Far From Home" in Los Angeles on June 26. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 7 (UPI) -- The superhero adventure Spider-Man: Far From Home is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $93.6 million in receipts during its opening weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com said Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Toy Story 4 with $34.3 million, followed by Yesterday at No. 3 with $10.8 million, Annabelle Comes Home at No. 4 with $9.8 million and Aladdin at No. 5 with $7.6 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Midsommar at No. 6 with $6.7 million, The Secret Life of Pets 2 at No. 7 with $4.8 million, Men in Black International at No. 8 with $3.6 million, Avengers Endgame at No. 9 with $3.1 million and Rocketman at No. 10 with $2.8 million.