Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson bring 'Little Women' to life in new trailer

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Saoirse Ronan and Emma Watson take center stage in the new trailer for Sony's upcoming adaptation of author Louisa May Alcott's Little Women.

Ronan (Jo) and Watson (Meg) are joined by Florence Pugh (Amy), Eliza Scanlen), Laura Dern (Marmee March), Meryl Streep (Aunt March) and Timothee Chalamet (Laurie) in the clip released on Tuesday.

Lady Bird helmer Greta Gerwig is writing and directing this new version of Little Women which is also based on Alcott's writings in addition to the classic novel.

The story follows four young women as they enter into adulthood in the 19th century. Jo wishes for women to be taken more seriously as she deals with Laurie's feelings for her.

"Women, they have minds and they have souls," Ronan says as Jo. "I'm so sick of people saying that love is just all a woman is fit for. I'm so sick of it."

Little Women is set to arrive in theaters on Dec. 25.

The novel has been adapted multiple times, including a 1994 version starring Winona Ryder, Kirsten Dunst, Claire Danes and Christian Bale.