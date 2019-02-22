Paige hopes 'Fighting With My Family' helps viewers feel 'inspired'

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- WWE star Paige is the subject of new film Fighting With My Family, a biopic that she hopes will inspire viewers.

Fighting With My Family, released on Friday, chronicles Paige's unique journey to the WWE after being raised in a family of professional wrestlers. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is an executive producer on the project and also stars as himself.

"We just hope that people walk away from this movie and they feel more so inspired, not just about wrestling because you don't have to be a wrestling fan to enjoy this movie," Paige told ESPN alongside her mother, Julia Knight, who is portrayed by Lena Headey in the film and her brother, Zak Knight, who is portrayed by Jack Lowden.

"You can just walk away and just feel inspired in any shape or form," she continued.

Johnson came up with the idea for the film after he viewed a documentary about Paige's wrestling family in 2012.

"It all started with Dwayne," Paige told People magazine about how the film came together.

"I was crying my eyes out," she said about how Johnson explained to her during WrestleMania 30 in 2014 his plans for making the film.

Fighting With My Family, from director Stephen Merchant, also stars Florence Pugh as Paige, Nick Frost as her father Ricky Knight and Vince Vaughn as a WWE trainer.