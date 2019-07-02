Jillian Bell joins cast of 'Bill & Ted Face the Music'

Alex Winter (R) and his wife Ramsey Naito arrive on the red carpet for the 90th annual Academy Awards on March 4. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Keanu Reeves attends a special screening of "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" on May 15. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jillian Bell is set to star in "Bill & Ted Face the Music" alongside Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 2 (UPI) -- Jillian Bell has joined the cast of upcoming comedy sequel Bill & Ted Face the Music, which brings back series stars Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter.

Bell is set to portray Dr. Taylor Wood, a couples therapist who works with Bill (Winter) and Ted's (Reeves) respective families.

Face the Music will feature a middle-aged Bill and Ted who set out on a new adventure after they receive a warning from the future that a song they have yet to write will save the universe. The pair will be helped by their daughters, old friends, historical figures and music legends.

William Sadler, Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine and Kid Cudi also star.

Dean Parisot (Galaxy Quest) is directing based off a script by Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon who penned the original films in the series, 1989's Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure and 1991's Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey.

Bill & Ted Face the Music is set to arrive in theaters on Aug. 21, 2020.

Bell is best known for starring in Comedy Central's Workaholics, HBO's Eastbound & Down and films Rough Night and 22 Jump Street. The actress will next be seen in Amazon's Brittany Runs a Marathon.