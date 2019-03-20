Actor-filmmaker Alex Winter is set to start work on the time-travel comedy "Bill & Ted Face the Music" this summer. Photo courtesy of EPIX

Actor Keanu Reeves is set to start work this summer on the time-travel comedy "Bill & Ted Face the Music." File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

March 20 (UPI) -- Bill & Ted Face the Music, the long awaited sequel to Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure and Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey, is scheduled to open in theaters on Aug. 21, 2020.

Original franchise stars Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves will reprise their roles as the titular time-travelers. The first two films, which were released in 1989 and 1991, showed Bill and Ted as teen slackers charged with saving the world.

Appearing together in a release date announcement video Wednesday, Winter and Reeves thanked their fans for decades of support and urged everyone to "be excellent."

"Off we go," Winter tweeted, along with the clip.

In an interview with UPI in November, Winter said he was excited about reuniting with Reeves and returning to physical comedy after years of making documentaries.

Production is set to begin on Face the Music this summer in New Orleans.

Dean Parisot -- whose credits include Galaxy Quest and Red 2 -- is directing the comedy from a screenplay by returning franchise writers Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon.

"Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure, when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it and bring harmony to the universe. Along the way, they will be helped by their families, old friends and a few music legends," a synopsis said.

Reeves told the crowd at New York Comic Con in 2017: "We're trying to get it all worked out so, hopefully, one day. Hopefully, before I'm 60."

Reeves is now 54 and Winter is 53.