Brigette Lundy-Paine, Samara Weaving to play 'Bill & Ted' daughters

Writers Ramsey Naito and Alex Winter arrive on the red carpet for the 90th annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles on March 4, 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actor Keanu Reeves participates in a hand and footprint ceremony immortalizing him in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre (formerly Grauman's) in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on May 14. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actress Samara Weaving arrives on the red carpet for the 90th annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles on March 4, 2018. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Actress Brigette Lundy-Paine has signed up for a major role in the next "Bill & Ted" movie. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 5 (UPI) -- Atypical alum Brigette Lundy-Paine and Three Billboards actress Samara Weaving have joined the cast of Bill & Ted Face the Music.

Weaving will play Thea, the daughter of Alex Winters' character Bill, while Lundy-Paine will play Billie, the daughter of Keanu Reeves' Ted.

"When we saw Samara and Brigette together, it was like deja vu. It was exactly the way we felt when we first saw Keanu and Alex. We are so thrilled to have this funny and unique pair join the Bill and Ted team!" producer Scott Kroopf said in a press release Wednesday.

Dean Parisot -- whose credits include Galaxy Quest and Red 2 -- is directing the time-travel comedy penned by franchise writers Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon.

Set to open Aug. 21, 2020, the movie follows the blockbusters Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure (1989) and Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey (1991.)