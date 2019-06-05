Filmmaker Lina Wertmuller arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Oh Mercy! at the 72nd annual Cannes International Film Festival in France on May 22. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

June 5 (UPI) -- The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said it will present filmmakers David Lynch and Lina Wertmüller, and actor Wes Studi, with honorary Oscars at a ceremony this fall.

Actress Geena Davis will also receive the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at the academy's 11th Annual Governors Awards on Oct. 27 in Los Angeles.

"These Governors Awards given by the academy each year recognize individuals who have devoted themselves to a lifetime of artistic accomplishment and brought outstanding contributions to our industry, and beyond," Academy President John Bailey said in a statement. "It is with great pleasure that we announce this year's recipients."

Davis is an Oscar winner for her performance in The Accidental Tourist. Other credits include the TV series The Exorcist, and the movies Thelma & Louise, The Fly and Beetlejuice.

Lynch is known for helming Eraserhead, The Elephant Man, Blue Velvet, Dune and Wild at Heart. He also created the iconic TV series Twin Peaks.

Among Wertmüller's projects are Seven Beauties, The Basilisks, The Seduction of Mimi, Love and Anarchy and Swept Away.

Studi is a Cherokee-American actor, activist and Vietnam veteran who has appeared in more than 30 films, including Dances with Wolves, The Last of the Mohicans, Geronimo: An American Legend, Heat, Avatar and Hostiles.

"I am deeply honored and humbled. I finally get to say, 'I'd like to thank the Academy...'" Studi tweeted.