Kid Cudi joins cast of 'Bill & Ted Face the Music'

June 13 (UPI) -- Musician Scott Mescudi, known professionally as Kid Cudi, has landed a role in the upcoming time-travel comedy, Bill & Ted Face the Music.

The third chapter in the Bill & Ted franchise will feature returning stars Alex Winter, Keanu Reeves and William Sadler, as well as newcomers Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine.

"Mescudi has a significant role, though details are being kept under wraps," a press release said.

Directed by Dean Parisot, the film is set for theatrical release on Aug. 21, 2020.

"Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure, when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it and bring harmony to the universe. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, old friends, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends," a synopsis noted.