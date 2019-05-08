Jason Momoa says he's 'really passionate' about 'Aquaman 2'

Jason Momoa shared details about the "Aquaman" sequel on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 8 (UPI) -- Aquaman star Jason Momoa says he's "really passionate" about the sequel.

The 39-year-old actor shared details about the upcoming movie during Wednesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Momoa debuted as Arthur Curry, aka Aquaman, in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) and returned as the superhero in Justice League (2017). He also starred in the Aquaman solo film, which opened in theaters in December.

"I was really, really, really passionate to do the second one," Momoa told host Ellen DeGeneres. "It's the first time where it's all on Earth, dividing land and sea. There's no outside alien destroying Earth; it's us.

"I was excited to get back in there, so I've been working with our previous writer," he said of David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick. "We've got a locked story and we're getting into it. I think it's going to be in two years, or whatever. The beard will be back by then."

Momoa shaved off his beard in April to promote the use of aluminum cans over plastic water bottles. He has developed his own line of water that uses aluminum cans.

The original Aquaman is directed by James Wan and co-stars Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson and Nicole Kidman. Warner Bros. announced in February Aquaman 2 will open in theaters Dec. 16, 2022.

"It's going to be amazing," Momoa said of the sequel in an interview with Extra in February.