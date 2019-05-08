Jenelle Evans will no longer appear on "Teen Mom 2" following reports her husband, David Eason, killed their family dog. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 8 (UPI) -- Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans has been fired from the MTV series.

The network confirmed it cut ties with Evans and her husband, David Eason, in a statement Tuesday to Entertainment Tonight.

"MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since," an MTV rep said.

"Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle [Evans] Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season," the rep added.

Sources told Us Weekly Evans was surprised and upset by the network's decision.

"Jenelle was shocked and is really upset," a source said. "The decision was given to her suddenly after a lot of back and forth with MTV."

Evans' firing follows reports Eason shot and killed the family's dog last week. E! News said Eason killed the pet, a French bulldog named Nugget, after it snapped at the couple's 2-year-old daughter, Ensley.

Eason, who was fired from Teen Mom 2 in February 2018 following alleged homophobic remarks, appeared to address Nugget's death in an Instagram post May 1.

"You can hate me all you want but this isnt the first time the dog bit Ensley aggressively. The only person that can judge weather or not a animal is a danger to MY CHILD is ME," he wrote.

Sources told TMZ Nugget's death was the final straw for MTV. Evans has starred on Teen Mom 2 since its debut in 2011 and was reportedly making six figures per season.