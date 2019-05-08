Camille Kostek (R) and Rob Gronkowski attend the Billboard Music Awards on May 1. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Tyra Banks appears on a solo cover of the 2019 Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 8 (UPI) -- Sports Illustrated has unveiled its 2019 swimsuit issue cover models.

Models Tyra Banks, 45, Camille Kostek, 27, and soccer star Alex Morgan, 29, appear on solo covers of the new edition.

"@tyrabanks, @camillekostek and @alexmorgan13 have landed the cover of #SISwim 2019!" Sports Illustrated captioned the covers on Instagram.

"'The three women that make up the covers of the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue represent the brand in the most powerful way possible,'" SI swimsuit issue editor MJ Day said. "'While each individual woman is so unique, they come together cohesively to tell a spectacular story.'"

Banks made her SI swimsuit debut in 1993 and appeared on the 1996 cover with Valeria Mazza. She became the first black woman to land a solo cover the next year.

"Tyra Banks is the epitome of what we hope for all the women who are a part of Sports Illustrated swimsuit," Day said on the Sports Illustrated website.

"What she has achieved so far in her career is extraordinary. She has parlayed a modeling career into phenomenal success that spans multiple industries and resonates with people on a global scale. She has refused to be singularly defined and is constantly working to inspire everyone within her reach," she added.

Kostek, a model and TV reporter, won the #SISwimSearch competition in 2018 and appears as a rookie in the 2019 issue.

"Homegrown in every sense of the word, it's been incredible to watch Camille come into her own in this space and use her influence to address some of the trappings that come with being a public personality," Day said. "She is a star on the rise."

Morgan, a forward for the NWSL team Orlando Pride, previously appeared in the 2014 swimsuit issue.

"Alex Morgan stands for feminine strength and power -- using her voice to fight for gender discrimination and equal pay," Day said.

The 2019 SI swimsuit issue also features Paulina Porizkova, Winnie Harlow, Barbara Palvin, Olivia Culpo and other stars. Halima Aden is the first model to wear a hijab and burkini in the issue.