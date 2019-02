Actor Jason Momoa joins haka dancers during the premiere of "Aquaman" in Los Angeles on December 12. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actress Amber Heard attends the promotional event for the film "Aquaman" in Tokyo on February 4. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Jason Momoa and his wife, Lisa Bonet, arrive on the red carpet for the 91st annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday. The sequel to Momoa's blockbuster "Aquaman" is set for release in 2022. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. announced Wednesday the sequel to its 2018 blockbuster Aquaman is scheduled for theatrical release on Dec. 16, 2022.

EW.com reported Jason Momoa will reprise his role as the titular superhero.

The original film's co-writer, David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, is penning the second chapter in the aquatic adventure series, Variety reported.

Aquaman has earned more than $330 million at the North American box office since it opened Dec. 21. The film co-starred Amber Heard, Nicole Kidman, Patrick Wilson, Willem Dafoe and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

Momoa plays Arthur Curry/Aquaman -- the son of a human lighthouse keeper and an underwater goddess -- who is called upon to prevent the denizens of the sea from attacking those who dwell on the land.

"It is neat to relate as someone who is truly from two different cultures," Momoa told reporters late last year, pointing to how he could relate to the character since he was raised in two distinctly different U.S. locales. "Hawaii definitely doesn't know anything about Iowa and Iowans don't know anything about Hawaii, so that was something that I could draw upon."