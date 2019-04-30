Jason Momoa (R) and Lisa Bonet attend the "Game of Thrones" Season 8 premiere on April 3. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Josh Brolin, pictured with Kathryn Boyd, discussed working with Javier Bardem, Jason Momoa and Denis Villeneueve on "Dune." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 30 (UPI) -- Josh Brolin says reuniting with Jarvier Bardem on Dune is a "really fun" experience.

The 51-year-old actor discussed Bardem, Jason Momoa and director Denis Villeneuve during Monday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Brolin co-starred with Bardem in the 2007 film No Country for Old Men and previously worked with Villeneuve on the 2015 movie Sicario.

"It's cool," Brolin told host Jimmy Kimmel. "Denis Villeneuve is doing it, the guy who I did Sicario with, he's an amazing director.

"Javier Bardem's in it, who I haven't seen in a while. So there's a thing between he and I, which was really fun," he teased.

Brolin said Momoa's involvement gives him extra confidence in the film.

"I love [how] there's always a new actor in town where you can say it and you know everything's gonna be good. It's like, if everything goes crappy right now, I could say Jason Momoa and everything will go well," the star said.

"Even my wife, who saw [Momoa in] the first season of Game of Thrones, called me and said, which I still am not okay with, said, 'Jason Momoa is a god!'" he said. "I was like, 'Really? Wow, I should see it.'"

Dune is based on the Frank Herbert novel of the same name, which was previously adapted as a 1984 movie by David Lynch. Brolin plays Gurney Halleck in the new film, with Bardem as Stilgar, Momoa as Duncan Idaho, Oscar Isaac as Leto Atreides and Timothee Chalamet as Paul Atreides.

Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Entertainment announced in March the Dune remake has begun filming. The movie opens in theaters in November 2020.

Brolin most recently starred as Thanos in Avengers: Endgame, which opened last week. The film was the No. 1 movie in North America over the weekend, earning $350 million in receipts.